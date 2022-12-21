Edit Account-Sign Out
The apartment is situated in Marine Parade, Worthing.

Properties for sale in Worthing: Take a look inside this penthouse apartment on the market for £1,100,000

Take a look inside this penthouse apartment on the market accepting offers over £1,100,000.

By Megan Baker
3 minutes ago

The three bedroom apartment is located in Marine Parade, directly on Worthing seafront, and is on the market with estate agent King and Chasemore.

Set within 'The Eardley' - it is part of a smart development by Roffey Homes built to emulate the period buildings that stood before it, with the added convenience of modern construction with underfloor heating.

It comes with a communal pool and a south-facing sun balcony, providing direct views over the English Channel.

Parking won't be a problem as there is a large garage behind a private gate, in addition to an underground compound and visitors parking in the rear.

All photos and information come from Zoopla and King and Chasemore.

1. Three bedroom apartment in Marine Parade - £1,100,000

The apartment is located in a prime area seconds away from the seafront.

Photo: Zoopla

Fancy a swim? No need to walk across the road, this property has its own private communal pool.

Photo: Zoopla

There is the added bonus of an additional shower room.

Photo: Zoopla

The property has views over the sea on one side, and a view across Worthing on the other.

Photo: Zoopla

