Take a look inside this penthouse apartment on the market accepting offers over £1,100,000.
The three bedroom apartment is located in Marine Parade, directly on Worthing seafront, and is on the market with estate agent King and Chasemore.
Set within 'The Eardley' - it is part of a smart development by Roffey Homes built to emulate the period buildings that stood before it, with the added convenience of modern construction with underfloor heating.
It comes with a communal pool and a south-facing sun balcony, providing direct views over the English Channel.
Parking won't be a problem as there is a large garage behind a private gate, in addition to an underground compound and visitors parking in the rear.
All photos and information come from Zoopla and King and Chasemore.