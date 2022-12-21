Take a look inside this penthouse apartment on the market accepting offers over £1,100,000.

The three bedroom apartment is located in Marine Parade, directly on Worthing seafront, and is on the market with estate agent King and Chasemore.

Set within 'The Eardley' - it is part of a smart development by Roffey Homes built to emulate the period buildings that stood before it, with the added convenience of modern construction with underfloor heating.

It comes with a communal pool and a south-facing sun balcony, providing direct views over the English Channel.

Parking won't be a problem as there is a large garage behind a private gate, in addition to an underground compound and visitors parking in the rear.

All photos and information come from Zoopla and King and Chasemore.

