Properties for sale in Worthing: unique £1,200,000 home with original 1930s feel – 21 pictures

This unique home is on the market for £1,200,000 – just wait until you see inside.

By Sam Woodman
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:27 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:38 GMT

The character-filled four-bed property in First Avenue, Worthing, was built in 1937 and has had only two owners in the last 70 years – both of whom have restored and maintained the property’s original features giving it a true 1930s feel throughout.

Among the highlights are a sweeping spiral staircase, art deco fireplaces, wood panelling and original, coloured, mirror-glass tiles.

Downstairs there is a dual-aspect lounge, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, cloakroom, utility room and plenty of storage space. The upstairs features a large landing with four bedrooms a bathroom and shower room off it. Outside there is a private driveway, garage, and gardens to three side of the property.

All pictures and images courtesy of Zoopla

This four-bed detached home is full of period features and is on the market for £1,200,000

1. First Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

First Avenue, Worthing

First Avenue, Worthing

First Avenue, Worthing

