Properties for sale near Eastbourne: Village house listed with a guide price of more than £2 million

Have a look inside this five-bedroom detached home in a village near Eastbourne which has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £2,100,000.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 5th May 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:48 BST

The property in The Street, Wilmington, was listed on Zoopla on April 25.

On the listing it says: “Understood to date from the 17th Century, or earlier, Twytten House presents attractive brick, flint and partly tiled hung elevations under a mainly pitched clay tile roof. It offers elegant, bright and well-proportioned interiors with a wealth of period features.

"In recent years the house has been the subject of imaginative improvement including bespoke renovations in the bathroom, hand-built kitchen with pantry cupboards, library, and walk-in wardrobe to the principal bedroom.”

The Street, Wilmington

1. The Street, Wilmington

The Street, Wilmington Photo: Zoopla

The Street, Wilmington

2. The Street, Wilmington

The Street, Wilmington Photo: Zoopla

The Street, Wilmington

3. The Street, Wilmington

The Street, Wilmington Photo: Zoopla

The Street, Wilmington

4. The Street, Wilmington

The Street, Wilmington Photo: Zoopla

