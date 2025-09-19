Property developer wants to build 12 new homes at former brickworks in East Sussex village

A property developer is hoping to build new homes at a former brickworks in South Chailey.

Antler Homes has applied to Lewes District Council, via their agent Progress Planning, to build 12 residential dwellings (use Class C3) at the former Hamsey Brickworks, with associated access, landscaping, parking, and infrastructure works.

The public notice is at publicnoticeportal.uk and people can view the full application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk using reference LW/25/0484.

The application said the 1.95-hectare site on South Road, South Common, is a former clay pit associated with the Old Hamsey Brickworks. The application proposes 46 new car parking spaces and 12 new cycle spaces. The homes would be ten four-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.

Antler Homes has previously built properties on land at the former brickworks. Heatherlands on Old Brickworks Lane, for example, is a collection of 13 two and three bedroom houses in South Chailey.

A description at www.antlerhomes.co.uk said: “Heatherlands is fast becoming a destination address in South Chailey, less than 10 minutes from Lewes. The tranquil setting is recognised for its rich wealth of flora and fauna, with the reed-fringed lake and ancient woodlands providing an attractive backdrop. Heatherlands is the latest addition to this flourishing East Sussex community. Near to Heatherlands, Old Hamsey Lakes has become a coveted residential enclave in South Chailey. Now fully occupied, phase one comprised a unique collection of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes, with many enjoying a premium waterside frontage.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.