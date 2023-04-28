Property for sale: Five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach
This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950. Located in Brighton Road, Worthing, the property has off-road parking for four cars and a garage.
Internal viewing is considered essential, via the vendors' sole agent. The house benefits from a 17ft south-facing lounge, sun room, 14ft dining room, kitchen and utility area, two enclosed balconies, 66ft front garden and 26ft rear patio garden.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.