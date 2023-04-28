Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
30 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
38 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950
This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950

Property for sale: Five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950. Located in Brighton Road, Worthing, the property has off-road parking for four cars and a garage.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

Internal viewing is considered essential, via the vendors' sole agent. The house benefits from a 17ft south-facing lounge, sun room, 14ft dining room, kitchen and utility area, two enclosed balconies, 66ft front garden and 26ft rear patio garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950

1. Brighton Road Worthing

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950 Photo: Zoopla

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950

2. Brighton Road Worthing

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950 Photo: Zoopla

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950

3. Brighton Road Worthing

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950 Photo: Zoopla

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950

4. Brighton Road Worthing

This five-bedroom detached house with direct views of Worthing beach has just come on the market with Warwick Baker at £649,950 Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PropertyZoopla