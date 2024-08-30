Property for sale in Worthing: stunning beachfront apartment

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 30th Aug 2024
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 13:45 BST

This luxury two-bedroom, two-bathroom seafront apartment with direct sea views and feature sun terrace is now on the market.

Located in the sought-after Waterfront development on Goring seafront, on the western side of Worthing, there is a sun terrace for entertaining, direct access to the beach from a secure courtyard, and incredible views of the sea.

Inside, the living room has views to the south and west, the master bedroom has an en-suite, and there is also an additional spacious bathroom. The home also boasts underfloor heating, white shutters, a modern kitchen with fitted appliances, and a secure, allocated parking space.

The property is on the market for £575,000 with Purple Bricks. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

The dual-aspect living room has amazing sea views

The spacious apartments boasts feature white shutters

The Waterfront home is aptly named, with the sun terrace looking right out onto the beach

The living area is bright and airy

