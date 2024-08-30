This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This luxury two-bedroom, two-bathroom seafront apartment with direct sea views and feature sun terrace is now on the market.
Located in the sought-after Waterfront development on Goring seafront, on the western side of Worthing, there is a sun terrace for entertaining, direct access to the beach from a secure courtyard, and incredible views of the sea.
Inside, the living room has views to the south and west, the master bedroom has an en-suite, and there is also an additional spacious bathroom. The home also boasts underfloor heating, white shutters, a modern kitchen with fitted appliances, and a secure, allocated parking space.
The property is on the market for £575,000 with Purple Bricks. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.
1. The Waterfront, Goring
The dual-aspect living room has amazing sea views Photo: Purple Bricks
2. The Waterfront, Goring
The spacious apartments boasts feature white shutters Photo: Purple Bricks
3. The Waterfront, Goring
The Waterfront home is aptly named, with the sun terrace looking right out onto the beach Photo: Purple Bricks
4. The Waterfront, Goring
The living area is bright and airy Photo: Purple Bricks
