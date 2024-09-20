The brick-and-flint Tyrne Barn, of Bilsham Road, is beautifully presented throughout and retains much of the building’s charm and character. It is on the market for £835,000 with Purple Bricks.
There is a stunning open-plan, split-level sitting/dining room and kitchen with a high vaulted ceiling and exposed timber beams, engined oak and stone flooring and a woodburner.
Also downstairs are two bedrooms – one with en suite shower room – a family bathroom, study/bedroom four and a separate utility room. The first-floor master bedroom is up an oak staircase and has built-in wardrobes and its own en suite shower room.
Outside there is private parking for two vehicles as well as separate visitor parking, a garage situated nearby, and landscaped gardens featuring areas of lawn, raised beds, a timber decking area and a wildlife pond. More information about the property can be found on the Purple Bricks website.
