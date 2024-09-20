The stunning barn conversion on the outskirts of Yapton is on the market with Purple BricksThe stunning barn conversion on the outskirts of Yapton is on the market with Purple Bricks
Property for sale near Arundel: beautiful barn conversion is on the market

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:09 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This beautiful barn conversion, within a prestigious development of just five properties on the outskirts of Yapton, is on the market.

The brick-and-flint Tyrne Barn, of Bilsham Road, is beautifully presented throughout and retains much of the building’s charm and character. It is on the market for £835,000 with Purple Bricks.

There is a stunning open-plan, split-level sitting/dining room and kitchen with a high vaulted ceiling and exposed timber beams, engined oak and stone flooring and a woodburner.

Also downstairs are two bedrooms – one with en suite shower room – a family bathroom, study/bedroom four and a separate utility room. The first-floor master bedroom is up an oak staircase and has built-in wardrobes and its own en suite shower room.

Outside there is private parking for two vehicles as well as separate visitor parking, a garage situated nearby, and landscaped gardens featuring areas of lawn, raised beds, a timber decking area and a wildlife pond. More information about the property can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo: Purple Bricks

