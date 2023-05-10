Property for sale: See inside impeccable Victorian townhouse a short walk from Littlehampton seafront

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a beautifully-presented Victorian townhouse in a sought-after position, just a short stroll away from Littlehampton seafront.

The five-bedroom house in Granville Road, Littlehampton, is in impeccable order throughout, offering a modern contemporary finish which sympathetically complements the many period features within the property.

Accommodation is arranged over four floors plus basement and there is a courtyard garden. This stunning period home is available chain free with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £650,000.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Granville Road Littlehampton This five-bedroom period home is in impeccable order throughout and available chain free with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

