Property for sale: See inside impeccable Victorian townhouse a short walk from Littlehampton seafront

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a beautifully-presented Victorian townhouse in a sought-after position, just a short stroll away from Littlehampton seafront.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th May 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:59 BST

The five-bedroom house in Granville Road, Littlehampton, is in impeccable order throughout, offering a modern contemporary finish which sympathetically complements the many period features within the property.

Accommodation is arranged over four floors plus basement and there is a courtyard garden. This stunning period home is available chain free with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £650,000.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. Granville Road Littlehampton

This five-bedroom period home is in impeccable order throughout and available chain free with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

2. Granville Road Littlehampton

This five-bedroom period home is in impeccable order throughout and available chain free with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

3. Granville Road Littlehampton

This five-bedroom period home is in impeccable order throughout and available chain free with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

4. Granville Road Littlehampton

This five-bedroom period home is in impeccable order throughout and available chain free with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

