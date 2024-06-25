Property market: 58% decline in new home registrations in the South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning developer Roffey Homes is proud to announce three significant projects that highlight the company's resilience and commitment to quality in the face of market challenges.

Leading the way with Meadow Gate, a development in the tranquil village of Angmering, West Sussex, this bespoke development, set in a private cul de sac features 32 brand-new houses, ranging from two to five bedrooms, all thoughtfully designed to meet contemporary living standards.

Meadow Gate will closely be followed by Lindfield Place, a unique development of 30 superior apartments exclusively for the over 65s in a Conservation Area on the corner of Lyndhurst Road and Farncombe Road in Worthing and will be known as a place to revitalise your retirement.

Concluding with the largest project all of three and a joint venture between Roffey Homes and Worthing Borough Council - Union Gardens, a new residential development of 216 apartments located in the centre of Worthing. Commencing work this summer, an exciting £70m project that will bring new life to our town centre with highly-sustainable flats which unlocks a site that has been dormant for years.

The launch of Meadow Gate coincides with the latest statistics from the National House Building Council (NHBC that show a significant decline in new home registrations in the South East.

In the first quarter of 2024 only 3,455 houses were registered for NHBC’s ten-year warranty, compared to 8,238 in the same period in 2022, representing a 58% decrease. This decline reflects the broader market conditions, influenced by rising interest rates, higher mortgage rates, and adverse weather conditions.

Notably, the south of England experienced its wettest February since 1836, according to Met Office figures.

Despite these challenges, Roffey Homes is undeterred and is moving forward with Meadow Gate, ensuring they are meticulously designed for energy efficiency and modern living. Sustainable building practices and materials are employed to minimise environmental impact, ensuring reduced energy costs and enhanced comfort for homeowners.

The prime location offers easy access to local amenities, schools, and transportation links, making it an ideal choice for families, professionals, and retirees.

Ben Cheal, Managing Director of Roffey Homes, expressed enthusiasm about the launches: “We are thrilled to introduce Meadow Gate and Lindfield Place to the market.

"These developments represent our commitment to creating high-quality, sustainable homes that meet the evolving needs of today’s homeowners. We believe that Meadow Gate will set a new standard for residential living in Angmering and Lindfield Place will offer residents style, comfort and independence for later living.”

Pre-reservations for Meadow Gate and Lindfield Place are now available, with construction by local contractors Westbrooke Developments already underway.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their desired property in these highly anticipated developments, which is expected to be ready for occupation in spring 2025.