The three-bedroom property in Heritage Place, Broadmark Lane, has a guide price of £425,000 and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.

This first-floor apartment has a private balcony with sea views, modern open-plan kitchen with living space, master bedroom with en-suite and dressing area, separate family bathroom and an allocated space in a gated car park.

Throughout the apartment is tasteful neutral décor and it is less than half a mile to the village centre and only 100m to the beach.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla

