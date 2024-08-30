This spacious and beautifully-presented family home in the centre of Worthing has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £700,000This spacious and beautifully-presented family home in the centre of Worthing has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £700,000
Property to buy: Beautifully-presented family home in the centre of Worthing with hand-made modern kitchen

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:18 BST
A spacious and beautifully-presented family home in the centre of Worthing has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £700,000.

The semi-detached house, in Cambridge Road, has three double bedrooms, a hand-made Neptune kitchen / family room, an open-plan bay-fronted dining room / living room, a downstairs toilet and large modern bathroom with double-ended freestanding bath and walk-in rainfall shower.

The agents say the property is ideally situated with original features throughout. The south-facing back garden has a patio and lawn with space to entertain, and there is off-road parking and a garage.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

