Property to buy: Bungalow in popular Littlehampton location sits in a quiet, off-road position
Set in a quiet, off-road position that is equidistant from Littlehampton town centre and Rustington village, this two-bedroom bungalow in Beaumont Park has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £375,000.
The semi-detached property in Middle Mead has a 20ft lounge / dining room, fitted kitchen, conservatory, study, bathroom and separate toilet. The garden is west-facing and there is a garage in a compound.
The agents say it is a popular location with many useful amenities close by. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
