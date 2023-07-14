NationalWorldTV
Property to buy: Bungalow in popular Littlehampton location sits in a quiet, off-road position

Set in a quiet, off-road position that is equidistant from Littlehampton town centre and Rustington village, this two-bedroom bungalow in Beaumont Park has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £375,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

The semi-detached property in Middle Mead has a 20ft lounge / dining room, fitted kitchen, conservatory, study, bathroom and separate toilet. The garden is west-facing and there is a garage in a compound.

The agents say it is a popular location with many useful amenities close by. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Middle Mead, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Middle Mead, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Middle Mead, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Middle Mead, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

