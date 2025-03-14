This charming two-bedroom detached house in Littlehampton has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £280,000placeholder image
This charming two-bedroom detached house in Littlehampton has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £280,000

Property to buy: Charming two-bedroom Littlehampton house in desirable cul-de-sac

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST
A charming two-bedroom detached house in a highly desirable location in Littlehampton has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £280,000.

The end-of-terrace property is in Biscay Close, close to schools, bus and commuter routes, and local amenities, and it has the benefit of being available with no onward chain.

The agents say the location is a peaceful cul-de-sac in Beaumont Park and viewing is strongly advised.

Accommodation offers open-plan living with a newly-fitted kitchen, family bathroom featuring a contemporary white suite and a shower over the bath, and two bedrooms – a spacious master bedroom and versatile second room, ideal as a nursery, office, or guest room.

The house is presented in excellent decorative condition throughout. Outside is a private gated garden and allocated parking space.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

The house is presented in excellent decorative condition throughout

1. Biscay Close, Littlehampton

The house is presented in excellent decorative condition throughout Photo: Zoopla

The open-plan living creates an ideal environment for entertaining

2. Biscay Close, Littlehampton

The open-plan living creates an ideal environment for entertaining Photo: Zoopla

This property is offered with no onward chain

3. Biscay Close, Littlehampton

This property is offered with no onward chain Photo: Zoopla

The property boasts a newly-fitted kitchen

4. Biscay Close, Littlehampton

The property boasts a newly-fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyZooplaWorthing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice