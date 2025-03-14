Property to buy: Charming two-bedroom Littlehampton house in desirable cul-de-sac

The end-of-terrace property is in Biscay Close, close to schools, bus and commuter routes, and local amenities, and it has the benefit of being available with no onward chain.
The agents say the location is a peaceful cul-de-sac in Beaumont Park and viewing is strongly advised.
Accommodation offers open-plan living with a newly-fitted kitchen, family bathroom featuring a contemporary white suite and a shower over the bath, and two bedrooms – a spacious master bedroom and versatile second room, ideal as a nursery, office, or guest room.
The house is presented in excellent decorative condition throughout. Outside is a private gated garden and allocated parking space.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.