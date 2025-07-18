Offers over £1,500,000 are invited for the five-bedroom detached house, in First Avenue. Estate agent Jacobs Steel says it is a substantial property in a desirable location.
The house has been designed with spacious interiors, feature living spaces and a stunning kitchen/diner, blending luxury and functionality.
The expansive living room is a standout feature, spanning the full depth of the property. There is a contemporary log burner and a striking fish tank – a unique architectural element that forms a captivating connection between the lounge and the kitchen/dining room beyond.
A further reception room to the front of the property offers ideal flexibility as a playroom, snug, or home cinema, with an adjacent study providing a dedicated workspace.
There are five well-proportioned bedrooms, two with en-suites and built-in wardrobes. The luxurious primary suite is a true retreat, complete with a spacious dressing room. A contemporary family shower room serves the remaining bedrooms.
A full-width wall of bi-fold doors allows the heart of the home to merge with the landscaped garden and patio.
The garden is a true showstopper with lawn, established flower beds and large hot tub beneath a stylish wooden pergola. In one corner, there is an insulated building that is current arranged as a home bar and gym with sauna and shower.
A private gate at the rear offers direct access to the adjoining golf course, while a side door leads directly from the garden into the rear of the double garage.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
