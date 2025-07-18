Offers over £1,500,000 are invited for the five-bedroom detached house, in First Avenue. Estate agent Jacobs Steel says it is a substantial property in a desirable location.

The house has been designed with spacious interiors, feature living spaces and a stunning kitchen/diner, blending luxury and functionality.

The expansive living room is a standout feature, spanning the full depth of the property. There is a contemporary log burner and a striking fish tank – a unique architectural element that forms a captivating connection between the lounge and the kitchen/dining room beyond.

A further reception room to the front of the property offers ideal flexibility as a playroom, snug, or home cinema, with an adjacent study providing a dedicated workspace.

There are five well-proportioned bedrooms, two with en-suites and built-in wardrobes. The luxurious primary suite is a true retreat, complete with a spacious dressing room. A contemporary family shower room serves the remaining bedrooms.

A full-width wall of bi-fold doors allows the heart of the home to merge with the landscaped garden and patio.

The garden is a true showstopper with lawn, established flower beds and large hot tub beneath a stylish wooden pergola. In one corner, there is an insulated building that is current arranged as a home bar and gym with sauna and shower.

A private gate at the rear offers direct access to the adjoining golf course, while a side door leads directly from the garden into the rear of the double garage.

