Property to buy: Fantastic family home in Littlehampton 'set apart from many others on the market'

This fantastic family home in Littlehampton is set apart from many others on the market as it has a double garage and parking, as well as a lovely garden that benefits from mature plants and privacy.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

The four-bedroom property, on the Marlborough Place estate, is on the market with Graham Butt priced at £475,000. The agents say it has amazing accommodation, perfect for modern living.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

A fantastic family home, this four-bedroom property on the Marlborough Place estate in Littlehampton is on the market with Graham Butt priced at £475,000. The agents say the double garage and parking set this house apart from many others on the market.

