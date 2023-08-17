Property to buy: Flat full of character features on Worthing seafront in popular Regency terrace
With beautiful views over the garden to the beach, the ground-floor flat in the sought-after location of Jason Court, Heene Terrace, Worthing, is priced at £325,000.
Character features include high ceilings, ceiling roses and ornate cornices. The lounge has two large south-facing windows, the kitchen is fitted with a variety of storage and an integrated oven / hob and space, the bedrooms are both doubles with built-in wardrobes and the back bedroom has a stunning stained glass window.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.