Property to buy: Flat full of character features on Worthing seafront in popular Regency terrace

This two-bedroom flat in a Regency terrace on Worthing seafront is full of character features and it has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST

With beautiful views over the garden to the beach, the ground-floor flat in the sought-after location of Jason Court, Heene Terrace, Worthing, is priced at £325,000.

Character features include high ceilings, ceiling roses and ornate cornices. The lounge has two large south-facing windows, the kitchen is fitted with a variety of storage and an integrated oven / hob and space, the bedrooms are both doubles with built-in wardrobes and the back bedroom has a stunning stained glass window.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This two-bedroom flat in Heene Terrace, a popular seafront development in Worthing, is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £325,000

