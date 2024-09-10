Property to buy: Flint-fronted Littlehampton house exudes charm and character in every corner

This substantial flint-fronted, semi-detached house in a popular Littlehampton location exudes charm and character in every corner.

Kingston Lodge, in East Street, Littlehampton, has five good-sized bedrooms and comes on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £599,950. The agents advise early viewing as, they say, it is an impressive family home.

Accommodation, which is in good condition throughout, also includes three reception rooms, a refitted kitchen, cellar and two shower rooms. There is a southerly garden and gated off-road parking.

