The semi-detached house in Parkside Avenue has ample off-road parking and a large garden with patio. The agents say it would make the perfect family home.
Accommodation includes a large sitting room with bay window, separate dining room with doors to the garden, modern kitchen, ground-floor bedroom / office with shower room, three first-floor bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton
This four-bedroom house in one of the most sought-after roads in Littlehampton has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents, priced at £500,000. Photo: Zoopla
