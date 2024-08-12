​Property to buy: Four-bedroom house with large garden in one of the most sought-after roads in Littlehampton

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:09 GMT
A four-bedroom house in one of the most sought-after roads in Littlehampton has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents, priced at £500,000.

The semi-detached house in Parkside Avenue has ample off-road parking and a large garden with patio. The agents say it would make the perfect family home.

Accommodation includes a large sitting room with bay window, separate dining room with doors to the garden, modern kitchen, ground-floor bedroom / office with shower room, three first-floor bedrooms and a family bathroom.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Related topics:PropertyZoopla
