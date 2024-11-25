Property to buy: Luxury living in a sought-after Worthing location, with the benefit of a stunning garden

An exceptional detached house offering luxury living in a sought-after Worthing location has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for the four-bedroom property in St Lawrence Avenue. Accommodation includes three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, utility room and two modern bathrooms.

The agents say the property oozes elegance and comfort from the moment you step through its doors, and the south-facing garden is stunning. There is a manicured lawn, patio seating area and sizable decking. There are also two driveways and a garage.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for this four-bedroom property in St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing

The south-facing garden is stunning, with a manicured lawn, patio seating area and sizable decking

The hallway could easily double as an additional reception space, offering a sense of openness and possibility

The living room is a focal point of the home, boasting a cosy log burner

