Offers over £750,000 are invited for the four-bedroom property in St Lawrence Avenue. Accommodation includes three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, utility room and two modern bathrooms.

The agents say the property oozes elegance and comfort from the moment you step through its doors, and the south-facing garden is stunning. There is a manicured lawn, patio seating area and sizable decking. There are also two driveways and a garage.