Property to buy: No expense spared in complete refurbishment of character property in Worthing town centre
It is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents and offers over £440,000 are invited. The agents say it is a character property with lounge featuring a bay window, dining room, luxury fitted kitchen, three bedrooms, shower room, hotel-style en-suite and landscaped back garden with raised patio and water feature.
Stylish tiled flooring flows through the ground floor and each room has a wealth of character features, like the statement fireplace and ornate ceiling rose in the lounge. Integrated kitchen appliances include oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge and washing machine.
