Property to buy: No expense spared in complete refurbishment of character property in Worthing town centre

There has been no expense spared in the complete refurbishment of this three-bedroom, end-of-terrace house, in a sought-after town centre position in Worthing.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

It is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents and offers over £440,000 are invited. The agents say it is a character property with lounge featuring a bay window, dining room, luxury fitted kitchen, three bedrooms, shower room, hotel-style en-suite and landscaped back garden with raised patio and water feature.

Stylish tiled flooring flows through the ground floor and each room has a wealth of character features, like the statement fireplace and ornate ceiling rose in the lounge. Integrated kitchen appliances include oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge and washing machine.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Wenban Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

Wenban Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

Wenban Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

Wenban Road, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

