The six-bedroom South Terrace property is in a conservation area. The estate agents say it is an amazing family home that really does have to be seen to be believed.
The property benefits from beautiful sea views, a self-contained apartment to the rear, a garage and off-road parking. Accommodation includes four bathrooms, four reception rooms and a utility area.
South Terrace, Littlehampton
This six-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian townhouse benefits from a garage and off-road parking, and there is a self contained apartment to the rear. Photo: Zoopla
