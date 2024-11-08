Property to buy: ​Rarely-available Georgian townhouse comes on the market in Littlehampton at £1,100,000

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:50 BST
A rarely-available Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come on the market in Littlehampton with Cubitt & West priced at £1,100,000.

The six-bedroom South Terrace property is in a conservation area. The estate agents say it is an amazing family home that really does have to be seen to be believed.

The property benefits from beautiful sea views, a self-contained apartment to the rear, a garage and off-road parking. Accommodation includes four bathrooms, four reception rooms and a utility area.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

South Terrace, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

South Terrace, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

South Terrace, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

South Terrace, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Related topics:PropertyGeorgianZooplaGrade II
