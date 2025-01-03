Property to buy: Riverside town house in luxury Littlehampton development

A riverside town house in a luxury Littlehampton development has come on the market and offers in the region of £500,000 are invited.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the three-bedroom, end-of-terrace house in Mariners Quay is well presented and has the benefit of direct views over the River Arun from all floors.

The property offers spacious accommodation over three floors. The agents say it is light and bright, and presented in good, clean decorative order throughout.

The ground floor has an entrance hall and a reception room with bi-folding doors leading to a raised decked area and garden.

On the first floor is a fitted kitchen/breakfast room with ample space for a dining table, a cloakroom and a south/west aspect reception room/bedroom, with bi-folding doors to a full-width balcony.

The second floor comprises two bedrooms, with an en-suite shower room to the master, and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a beautiful landscaped south/west aspect back garden with hard wood decking, which leads down to a feature paved garden with raised flower beds. To the front, there is a covered car port and a driveway.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

