The agents say it is a stunning period property with direct sea views. A beautiful family home, it has accommodation across three floors with off-road parking and an attractive courtyard garden.

Located in Brighton Road, Worthing, the mid-terrace house has five double bedrooms, one single bedroom, a utility room, dual- aspect lounge/dining room with bay, 25ft kitchen with open fireplace, utility room, 32ft attic room, Jack & Jill bathroom and family bathroom with separate WC on the first floor and a further Jack & Jill bathroom on the second floor.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Brighton Road, Worthing : Brighton Road, Worthing This six-bedroom seafront property filled with original character features has come on the market in Worthing with Fox & Sons priced at £765,000. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Brighton Road, Worthing : Brighton Road, Worthing This six-bedroom seafront property filled with original character features has come on the market in Worthing with Fox & Sons priced at £765,000. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Brighton Road, Worthing : Brighton Road, Worthing This six-bedroom seafront property filled with original character features has come on the market in Worthing with Fox & Sons priced at £765,000. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Brighton Road, Worthing : Brighton Road, Worthing This six-bedroom seafront property filled with original character features has come on the market in Worthing with Fox & Sons priced at £765,000. Photo: Zoopla