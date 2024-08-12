Property to buy: Six-bedroom Worthing seafront property with original character features

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:53 GMT
A six-bedroom seafront property filled with original character features has come on the market in Worthing with Fox & Sons priced at £765,000.

The agents say it is a stunning period property with direct sea views. A beautiful family home, it has accommodation across three floors with off-road parking and an attractive courtyard garden.

Located in Brighton Road, Worthing, the mid-terrace house has five double bedrooms, one single bedroom, a utility room, dual- aspect lounge/dining room with bay, 25ft kitchen with open fireplace, utility room, 32ft attic room, Jack & Jill bathroom and family bathroom with separate WC on the first floor and a further Jack & Jill bathroom on the second floor.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

