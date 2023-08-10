This family home in Littlehampton has spacious accommodation and a good-size garden that is ideal for entertaining.

Available through Redwood & Sons estate agents, the four-bedroom detached house, in Holly Drive, is priced at £540,000 and there is no chain.

There are two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen / breakfast room, utility room, built-in wardrobes in all the bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate toilet. There is also an integral double garage and plenty of parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents Photo: Zoopla

