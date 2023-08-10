BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Property to buy: Spacious family home in Littlehampton with garden that is ideal for entertaining

This family home in Littlehampton has spacious accommodation and a good-size garden that is ideal for entertaining.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:38 BST

Available through Redwood & Sons estate agents, the four-bedroom detached house, in Holly Drive, is priced at £540,000 and there is no chain.

There are two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen / breakfast room, utility room, built-in wardrobes in all the bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate toilet. There is also an integral double garage and plenty of parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents

1. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents

2. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents

3. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents

4. Holly Drive, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom detached house in Holly Drive, Littlehampton, is available with no chain, priced at £540,000 through Redwood & Sons estate agents Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PropertyZoopla