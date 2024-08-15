The spacious property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining room with bi-folding doors opening out on to the landscaped west-facing garden.
This private garden has artificial grass and modern decking, making it very low maintenance, and it features a large storage shed and rear access.
Accommodation includes a living room with large bay window, separate dining room/third bedroom currently being used as a dressing room/study, two generous double bedrooms upstairs and a modern bathroom with large bath and separate walk-in shower.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.