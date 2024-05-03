​Property to buy: Spacious Worthing home with landscaped gardens surrounding the property and the beach close by

A spacious detached house with parts dating back to the 1600s has come on the market in Worthing priced at £975,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd May 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 10:52 BST

The Grade II listed house in Goring Road, Goring, is filled with lots of wonderful character features. There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Landscaped gardens surround the property and the beach is only half a mile away. Estate agents Robert Luff & Co say internal viewing of this wonderful property is essential to be appreciated.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000

1. Goring Road, Goring

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000 Photo: Zoopla

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000

2. Goring Road, Goring

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000 Photo: Zoopla

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000

3. Goring Road, Goring

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000 Photo: Zoopla

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000

4. Goring Road, Goring

This Grade II listed house in Goring with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £975,000 Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyZooplaGrade II