The detached house was built in St Winefrides Road in 2017 and this is the first time it is being offered to the market since new. The agents say it features an ideal blend of traditional layout and kerb appeal, complemented by modern amenities throughout.

Ground-floor accommodation includes a spacious lounge with feature bay window and focal fireplace, and the room is large enough to accommodate a dining table if desired. At the rear, you will find a full-width kitchen diner that opens directly on to the beautifully-established west-facing garden.

The en-suite to the master bedroom is fully tiled and includes a shower, WC and basin. The family bathroom benefits from both a full-size bath, walk-in shower and basin. Additionally, there is a separate WC on the ground floor.

Outside, the house sits on a generous plot with mature plants and landscaped front and rear gardens. The long driveway provides ample parking for multiple cars, as well as access to the garage, which is equipped with power, lighting, and an electric up-and-over door.

1 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton : St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton This stunning four-bedroom executive home has come on the market in Littlehampton with Graham Butt priced at £685,000. The detached house was built in St Winefrides Road in 2017 and this is the first time it is being offered to the market since new. Photo: Zoopla

2 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton : St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton This stunning four-bedroom executive home has come on the market in Littlehampton with Graham Butt priced at £685,000. The detached house was built in St Winefrides Road in 2017 and this is the first time it is being offered to the market since new. Photo: Zoopla

3 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton : St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton This stunning four-bedroom executive home has come on the market in Littlehampton with Graham Butt priced at £685,000. The detached house was built in St Winefrides Road in 2017 and this is the first time it is being offered to the market since new. Photo: Zoopla

4 . St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton : St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton This stunning four-bedroom executive home has come on the market in Littlehampton with Graham Butt priced at £685,000. The detached house was built in St Winefrides Road in 2017 and this is the first time it is being offered to the market since new. Photo: Zoopla