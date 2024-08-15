The charming Grade II listed property is believed to date back to the 16th century and it benefits from character features like exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace.

Located in Hedgers Hill, Walberton, the house has well-maintained gardens, private seating areas and outbuildings, and comes with conditional approval for a substantial two-storey building to comprise garaging and guest accommodation above.

The two-bedroom cottage sits on a generous plot and it enjoys stunning views across the neighbouring golf course to open fields. The agents say it is has been much improved by the current owners and it is exquisitely presented.

1 . Hedgers Hill, Walberton : Hedgers Hill, Walberton This charming thatched cottage with stunning views has come on the market with a guide price of £1.1million - and estate agents at King & Chasemore say it is their favourite listing of 2024. Photo: Connells Group

