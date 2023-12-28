An absolute stunner of an apartment, with the beach across the road, has just come on the market in Worthing with Cubitt & West priced at £650,000.

The agents say it is a unique apartment in the best location and the rooms are lovely and spacious. The accommodation is all beautifully presented, with the benefit of a new side extension and loft conversion, giving a utility room and shower room on the ground floor and a third bedroom with shower room on the second floor.

The layout on the first floor is open-plan living, which is light and spacious, with the added benefit of a sun balcony and terrace / decking, plus two bedrooms and a bathroom. The property, in Marine Crescent, Goring, benefits from a private, enclosed back garden and a shared driveway with allocated parking for two cars.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

