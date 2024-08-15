Property to buy: Worthing chalet bungalow with roof terrace offering distant sea views and self-contained annexe

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 15th Aug 2024, 08:53 BST
A versatile chalet bungalow with self-contained annexe has come on the market in Worthing with Bacon and Company priced at £625,000.

The generously-sized, four-bedroom, detached property is in Cleveland Close, a quiet cul-de-sac, and features include a roof terrace with distant sea views and garage with an attached workshop.

Accommodation includes a large hallway, 19ft lounge, study area, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, garden room, two large double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a single bedroom overlooking the garden, a sun balcony and family bathroom.

The modern annexe has a private entrance and consists of a studio space with a kitchen area and en-suite shower room. Outside, a long driveway provides ample parking and the low-maintenance garden with mature trees offers access to the south-facing roof terrace with distant sea views.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

