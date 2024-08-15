The generously-sized, four-bedroom, detached property is in Cleveland Close, a quiet cul-de-sac, and features include a roof terrace with distant sea views and garage with an attached workshop.
Accommodation includes a large hallway, 19ft lounge, study area, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, garden room, two large double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a single bedroom overlooking the garden, a sun balcony and family bathroom.
The modern annexe has a private entrance and consists of a studio space with a kitchen area and en-suite shower room. Outside, a long driveway provides ample parking and the low-maintenance garden with mature trees offers access to the south-facing roof terrace with distant sea views.
