The generously-sized, four-bedroom, detached property is in Cleveland Close, a quiet cul-de-sac, and features include a roof terrace with distant sea views and garage with an attached workshop.

The modern annexe has a private entrance and consists of a studio space with a kitchen area and en-suite shower room. Outside, a long driveway provides ample parking and the low-maintenance garden with mature trees offers access to the south-facing roof terrace with distant sea views.