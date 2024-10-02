Property to buy: Worthing house with its own cinema comes on the market with Robert Luff & Co at £1.2million

Elaine Hammond

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:36 BST
A comprehensively-extended Worthing house with its own cinema room has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £1.2million.

The detached property in Offington Avenue now offers six bedrooms, a feature living room with open fireplace, high-tech cinema room and near 11m kitchen/ dining room with bespoke Neptune hand-painted kitchen.

The large landscaped garden is south facing with non-slip porcelain tiled patio and there is ample off-road parking at the front. The garage has fitted Sonos speakers throughout and offers the opportunity for a log cabin/home office studio with the needed planning permission.

The agents say the house is stunning and immaculately presented. The versatile accommodation is spread over three spacious floors, including a study, utility room, downstairs WC, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, and a refitted family bathroom.

This detached property, which has been comprehensively-extended, has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £1.2million

1. Offington Avenue, Worthing : Offington Avenue, Worthing

This detached property, which has been comprehensively-extended, has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £1.2million Photo: Robert Luff & Co

