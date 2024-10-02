The detached property in Offington Avenue now offers six bedrooms, a feature living room with open fireplace, high-tech cinema room and near 11m kitchen/ dining room with bespoke Neptune hand-painted kitchen.
The large landscaped garden is south facing with non-slip porcelain tiled patio and there is ample off-road parking at the front. The garage has fitted Sonos speakers throughout and offers the opportunity for a log cabin/home office studio with the needed planning permission.
The agents say the house is stunning and immaculately presented. The versatile accommodation is spread over three spacious floors, including a study, utility room, downstairs WC, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, and a refitted family bathroom.