Proposal for seven new-build houses in Hurstpierpoint

A plan for seven new-build houses in Hurstpierpoint has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

The proposal has appeared on the Public Notice Portal at publicnoticeportal.uk.

People can see the full application by Cells4life at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1921.

The site of the new homes will be the former East Lodge Farm in Malthouse Lane and the application is ‘a departure from the Development Plan for the area in which the land is situated’.

The site of the new homes will be the former East Lodge Farm in Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Photo: Google Maps

The planning statement by CMK Planning said the homes would be built in ‘an attractive rural vernacular style’.

It said: “The proposal would appropriately optimise the site, utilising most effectively previously developed land while delivering new housing. The units would offer an excellent standard of occupant amenity and exceed the NDSS. There would be no harm to neighbouring amenity. There would be no unacceptable highway impacts. There are no heritage or ecology sensitivities. The proposal would enhance and deliver a higher level of biodiversity than the previous approvals.”

The planning statement concluded that the proposal would: contribute to housing supply, provide sustainable residential development at an appropriate density, have no detrimental visual impact, not result in ‘any demonstrable harm’ to the countryside, have no detrimental impact on heritage assets and adequately deal with surface water flooding.

