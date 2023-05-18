Proposal submitted for demolition and four new homes in Hailsham town centre

Plans have been submitted to demolish an existing building in Hailsham town centre and to redevelop the site to provide up to four new homes.

The application is for the land at Clock House and Provence in Western Road.

In the plans, two of the homes towards the rear of the site are described as a ‘low profile semi-detached bungalow' while the other two facing onto Western Road are ‘chalet bungalow style’.

If the plan is approved, the existing Clock House dwelling will be removed and replaced with a ‘chalet bungalow style dwelling’, according to the proposal.

The proposed development in Western Road, Hailsham. Picture from the Wealden District Council planning portal

On the proposal is says: “The main site area currently accommodates a single dwelling (Clock House) with associated garden land which is currently used as domestic garden land by the dwelling. The proposed planning site also includes a small amount of garden land from ‘Provence’. This is to allow for the formation of the parking and turning for the dwellings which could be formed at the rear of the site.”

The final dwelling designs, sizes and subsequent site layout would be agreed at the second stage (technical details stage), the proposal states.

It adds: “Parking spaces to meet highways requirements could be provided in conjunction with a shared turning area and an area would be allocated for lockable cycle storage within the area of the site allocated for parking. The two dwellings at the rear of the site would be accessed via [a] new driveway/access formed to the side of Provence.

"A landscaping scheme would be prepared and submitted at the technical details stage (stage two), however, it is proposed to retain the existing mature trees wherever possible (including crown reductions for the long-term management of the trees’ health where applicable) – especially where they form screening on existing boundaries.”

Clock House in Western Road, Hailsham. Picture from the Wealden District Council planning portal

On the plan it says it is considered that the application proposals are a sustainable form of infill development that, subject to final design, will have no ‘unacceptable impacts’ on the character of the area or the amenities of neighbouring properties.

The proposal says: “The development will not lack amenities for future occupiers. Severe highway impacts will not arise and any identified highway related issues can be addressed through planning conditions (at stage two).”