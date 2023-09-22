Proposal submitted for five new homes in Hailsham despite protected species being found on the site

A plan has been submitted to build five new homes in Hailsham despite a survey finding a protected species on the land.

The proposal from Clear Blue Developments Ltd for five three-bedroom houses, with four being link detached and one being detached, is for land to the rear of the Laurels and Lynton by Amberstone Road.

If approved, 686 square meters of market housing will be provided along with 12 car parking spaces and 10 cycle parking spaces.

Great crested newts, which are a European protected species (EPS) and are protected in the UK, were found to be on the site following a survey and this was labelled a ‘constraint’ on the development proposal.

The plans state that where works would harm this species or its habitats, a licence is required in order to make those activities lawful.

It has been suggested that the development is remodelled to allow for the retention of an existing pond and sufficient terrestrial habitat to maintain the great crested newt population, or for the applicant to join the District Licencing Scheme operated by NatureSpace on behalf of Wealden District Council.

Currently the land is mainly covered with grass along with five outbuildings totalling 101 square metres.

The proposed two-storey homes, which would have an existing access from Amberstone Road, have rear gardens with an additional bedroom and en-suite within the roof-space.

The plan states: “Each unit has a small home office which is of insufficient size to be used as a bedroom, but will be useful for either home management or if the occupants are required to work from home."

It continues: "The proposal looks to make effective use of a currently underutilised area of ground within the urban development of Amberstone. The scheme follows the pattern of adjacent development and provides good levels of accommodation, amenity space, parking and sustainable/renewable technology.

"This scheme can be delivered to provide homes for five families within a relatively short period of time by a local company."

1 . The proposal for land to the rear of the Laurels and Lynton by Amberstone Road The proposal for land to the rear of the Laurels and Lynton by Amberstone Road Photo: Wealden District Council's planning portal

2 . The proposal for land to the rear of the Laurels and Lynton by Amberstone Road The proposal for land to the rear of the Laurels and Lynton by Amberstone Road Photo: Wealden District Council's planning portal

3 . The proposal for land to the rear of the Laurels and Lynton by Amberstone Road The proposal for land to the rear of the Laurels and Lynton by Amberstone Road Photo: Wealden District Council's planning portal