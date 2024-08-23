On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,000,000

The listing states: “An immaculately presented and beautifully refurbished detached period house of character with attractive walled gardens in an exclusive residential area of Eastbourne.

"The property has been transformed by the present owner and now provides a magnificent 32' open plan sitting room/dining room in addition to a large separate reception room and wonderful 23' Laura Ashley kitchen/dining room, other important features are the master bedroom suite which provides a large dressing room and luxurious en suite shower room.

"The property could be converted to 5 bedrooms by reinstating the dressing room as a separate bedroom.

"The attractive walled rear garden secures a westerly aspect and views toward the downs. An early appointment to view this fine home is strongly recommended.

"De Roos Road is enviably located close to the town centre and the Old Town area of Eastbourne.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

