£1,000,000 six-bedroom Eastbourne home with ‘glorious’ gardens up for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,000,000.

The listing states: “A beautifully presented and spaciously proportioned 4/5 bedroom detached house with self contained 1 bedroom annexe and glorious south westerly gardens of about half an acre.

"The property has been transformed by the present owners and now provides generous and beautifully presented versatile accommodation which includes a 20' refitted kitchen/breakfast room, refitted bathroom/shower room and a self contained one bedroom annexe which could be incorporated into the main accommodation if required.

"The glorious garden setting is one of the largest in Eastbourne and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended.

"The property is situated at the western end of Kings Drive where properties are of individual design and benefits from some of the largest plots. The gardens back onto Westlords playing fields and the town centre is within about two and a half miles.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

1 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla