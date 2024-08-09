On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,200,000.

The listing states: “A magnificent and remarkably spacious seven bedroom Edwardian style residence enviably located in the sought after Saffrons area of Eastbourne.

"The tastefully presented and generously proportioned accommodation has been attractively maintained and substantially improved by the current owners who have introduced a magnificent open plan kitchen/dining room as well as a useful purpose built garden office.

"Characterful family homes of this scale are rarely available and an early viewing appointment is, therefore, strongly recommended.

"Only an inspection of this impressive home will convey its high merit and appeal. Offered for sale with no onward chain.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts

