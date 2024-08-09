£1,200,000 Edwardian style house with purpose built garden office listed for sale in Eastbourne – In Pictures

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 08:00 GMT
Have a look inside this £1,200,000 Edwardian style house with purpose built garden office listed for sale in Eastbourne on Zoopla

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,200,000.

The listing states: “A magnificent and remarkably spacious seven bedroom Edwardian style residence enviably located in the sought after Saffrons area of Eastbourne.

"The tastefully presented and generously proportioned accommodation has been attractively maintained and substantially improved by the current owners who have introduced a magnificent open plan kitchen/dining room as well as a useful purpose built garden office.

"Characterful family homes of this scale are rarely available and an early viewing appointment is, therefore, strongly recommended.

"Only an inspection of this impressive home will convey its high merit and appeal. Offered for sale with no onward chain.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts

Arlington Road, Eastbourne

1. Arlington Road, Eastbourne

Arlington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Arlington Road, Eastbourne

2. Arlington Road, Eastbourne

Arlington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Arlington Road, Eastbourne

3. Arlington Road, Eastbourne

Arlington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Arlington Road, Eastbourne

4. Arlington Road, Eastbourne

Arlington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdwardianZoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice