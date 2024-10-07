On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,250,000.

The listing states: “Four Gables was designed by the eminent architect Peter D Stonnen in the 1920's and features remarkably spacious accommodation, which has been substantially and tastefully improved in recent years with great care having been taken to preserve the fine character of the period.

"Only an inspection will convey the exceptionally high merit and appeal of this magnificent home.

"The property is enviably situated within the small conservation area in Upperton and conveniently placed for access to a wide range of facilities including a Waitrose supermarket.

"Eastbourne town centre is easily accessible at a short distance and provides and extensive range of shopping and dining facilities at the Beacon centre as well as mainline railway services from Eastbourne to London Victoria and Gatwick airport.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

