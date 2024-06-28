£1million Sussex property at the foot of South Downs National Park offer magnificent panoramic coastal views

The substantial detached family house sits on the highest point in North Lancing, with grounds totalling 0.5 acres of land. The current owners built the property in the 1970s and suitably named it Highview.

Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says the house was lovingly built in Mount Way, within arguably Lancing's finest postcode. There are four double bedrooms, two with private balconies, a family bathroom, en-suite shower room and dressing room, a large lounge, formal dining room, fitted kitchen, breakfast room, utility space, downstairs toilet and double garage.

Every room, bar the garage, offers the most spectacular panoramic views across South Lancing and beyond. The agents say: "One might even say it gives the feeling of being the king of the land."

Secluded by mature trees, it feels like a private part of the countryside and offers an array of wildlife in a tranquil haven. Part of the garden is named the wildlife garden by the current owner and it certainly is that, with birdsong all around.

Internally the property would benefit from modernisation throughout and could be extended or altered to suit modern family life but is offered in an entirely liveable condition.

