£2,550,000 eco contemporary home with striking architecture on the market in Horsham

This five-bed contemporary detatched bungalow in on the market in semi-rural setting for £2,550,000.

Located in Itchingfield, Horsham, the home has five-beds, five-bathrooms, an open plan living dining area and gym space.

Bear Lodge is a striking architect designed home with environmental and eco-efficiency at the heart of its design and construction resulting in an EPC rating of A, and Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery System. (mvhr).

Approached from a newly created lane the property is accessed via automatic gates leading to an extensive courtyard.

The grounds surrounding the house have been landscaped to provide natural areas to relax and entertain with lawns together with wide terraces and raised areas for seasonal dining.

From the reception hall the layout of accommodation is designed to accentuate the natural light afforded from the floor to ceiling windows with the principal living space being a superb 42’ living, dining and kitchen area, with fitted air conditioning.

A central fireplace forms a focal point and there is direct access to the terrace and gardens.

An adjoining TV/sitting room offers further reception space with an outlook over and access on to the gardens. Linked from the central hallway are five good size bedrooms each with private en suite facilities. Four of the bedrooms are fully fitted with wardrobes, with integrated beds and TV’s.

There is a large south and west facing room currently set as a gymnasium with the entire west elevation having bi-fold doors that open to a covered outside entertaining area with a fireplace.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Savills.

1. Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Sold by Savills Photo Sales

2. Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Sold by Savills Photo Sales

3. Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Sold by Savills Photo Sales

4. Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Sold by Savills Photo Sales