A luxurious beachside property in West Sussex could be won as part of a new prize draw.

One lucky person is guaranteed to win the property, which is worth £4 million – along with £250,000 in cash – as part of a new prize draw raising funds for the MND Association.

The property is based in the Arun district of West Sussex – a ‘short stroll away’ from the villages of East Preston and Rustington.

“The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex, will get the keys to an exquisite four-bedroom property offering panoramic sea views, direct beach access and a Skargards wood surround hot tub – all set in a desirable coastal setting,” a spokesperson for fundraising company Omaze said.

"The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner is also given a whopping £250,000 in cash, to help them settle in, and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.

“If the winner decides to keep the property, the £250,000 would enable them to run the house for many years. The house also comes with £160,000 worth of furnishings, ready for the winner to enjoy the day they get the keys.”

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of ‘approximately £6,000 per month’.

The spokesperson added: “The striking beachside residence offers an enticing combination of contemporary luxury living and standout architectural features, including high ceilings, a feature fireplace, statement glazed roof and floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto south-facing terraces.

The partnership with Omaze is backed by actor and the MND Association Patron, Eddie Redmayne, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Professor Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. Photo: Mark Field Photography / Omaze

“The main residence provides a spacious layout with three reception rooms, including a first-floor living room with an integrated bar area offering breathtaking sea views.

“The expansive, triple-aspect kitchen features a central island breakfast bar and high-end appliances from Neff, Siemens, Bosch and Caple, with a separate utility room nearby.

“Outside, the property offers a south-facing garden, multiple terraces, an outdoor kitchen with an Ooni pizza oven and BBQ area, as well as a wood surround Skargards hot tub.”

There is also a boathouse, an outdoor shower and private gated access directly from the garden onto the pebble beach.

A detached self-contained guest studio with a bedroom and en suite bathroom sits above a double garage, which even includes a heated dog shower – ‘ideal for beachside life’.

As well as making its grand prize winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex, will raise money for the MND Association.

The fundraising company explained: “Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal, rapidly progressing neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It affects how people walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. Around 5,000 people are living with MND in the UK at any one time.

“The MND Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND.”

The partnership with Omaze is backed by actor and the MND Association Patron, Eddie Redmayne, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Professor Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Professor Hawking, who lived with motor neurone disease for much of his life, was a patron of the MND Association for many years before his death in 2018.

Eddie said: "Ten years ago I became patron of the MND Association having learnt about the devastation of motor neurone disease while researching and filming the Theory of Everything. I was struck by the brutality of MND, and how it robs so many people of a future with their families in the cruellest of ways. Every day in the UK, six people are diagnosed with MND and six people die from it.

“As the biggest charitable funder of MND research in the UK, the MND Association is working tirelessly to change this, investing in research to take us closer to effective treatments and a cure. This exciting partnership with Omaze will further the MND Association’s vital work while shining a spotlight on MND, and the needs of those affected by it.”

President of Omaze, James Oakes, said everyone at the company is ‘thrilled to be partnering’ with the MND Association for the latest house draw.

He added: “By offering this desirable property by the beach, plus £250,000 in cash, Omaze gives people the chance to win a life-changing prize, whilst also raising money for amazing charities.

“The eventual winner is free to decide what they want to do with the house. They can move in and not have to worry about any immediate costs, thanks to the £250,000 settling in money; they can rent it out, for additional income; or they can sell up and cash in to become a multimillionaire – the choice is entirely theirs!

“Our charity partners get introduced to vast new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.

“We’re tremendously proud that not only do we transform the lives of our winners, but the Omaze Community has also raised over £89 million for good causes across the UK.”

The property is based near the villages of East Preston and Rustington – which both offer a selection of shops, cafes, eateries and wine bars.

Omaze added: “Angmering station – just over one mile away from the property – provides regular, direct services to London Victoria, with journey times of around 90 minutes.

“The beautiful South Downs National Park lies just a few miles north of the house, offering extensive walking and cycling routes including the famous South Downs Way. The historic market town of Arundel, with its medieval castle and thriving high street of independent shops and restaurants, is just seven miles away.

"The vibrant seaside city of Brighton and Hove – with its bustling cafe culture, bars and restaurants, famous Lanes and thriving arts scene —is only 18 miles along the coast.

“Nearby activities include golf at Angmering, Worthing, Chichester and Arundel; water sports at Littlehampton; and racing, motoring and cultural events at the famous Goodwood Estate – all within easy reach of the property.”

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on Sunday, June 29 for online entries and Tuesday, July 1 for postal entries. Paid entries start from £10.

Omaze added: “In addition to winning the grand prize, people who enter online by midnight on Sunday, May 11, (or Tuesday, May 13 by post) are also in with the chance of winning an early bird prize of a Land Rover Defender and an Airstream, worth over £150,000 combined.

"Entrants can also choose to subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every new Grand Prize Draw when their subscription renews on the first of each month. Omaze subscribers receive four times the number of entries compared to non-subscribers and can cancel their subscription at any time.”

For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk.