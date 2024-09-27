On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £575,000.

The listing states: “Welcome to Manor Way, Eastbourne - a charming house nestled in the heart of the sought-after Ratton area. This delightful three-bedroom cottage boasts two reception rooms, perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing with your loved ones.

“As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious 27 ft living room, ideal for creating lasting memories with family and friends. The property features two bathrooms, ensuring convenience and comfort for all residents.

"One of the highlights of this property is its well-kept communal garden, providing a tranquil space to unwind and enjoy the outdoors. Additionally, you'll have your very own private garden, perfect for hosting summer barbecues or simply basking in the sunshine.

"Located in the desirable Ratton area, this property offers not just a home, but a lifestyle. With its convenient location and charming features, this house is sure to capture the hearts of those looking for a place to call their own in Eastbourne.

“Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this lovely house your home sweet home in one of Eastbourne's most coveted locations.”

The property has been listed with the help of Oakfield Estate Agents.

