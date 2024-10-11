On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £625,000.

The listing states: “A beautifully presented and spaciously proportioned 5/6 bedroom period house with south westerly garden close to Motcombe village.

"The generously proportioned accommodation retains a wealth of period style character and charm including many attractive fireplaces.

"The property has been greatly improved by the present owners and now benefits from a 19' refitted kitchen/breakfast room and a recently refitted bathroom, fine views to the downs are afforded from the first and second floor and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended.

"Gore Park Avenue is enviably situated close the amenities of Motcombe village and the Old Town and is well served by popular local schools, good shopping facilities and easy access to the town centre with the principal shopping thoroughfare, theatres and scenic seafront.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

