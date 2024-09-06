On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £735,000.

The listing states: “Forming part of a stunning white-rendered-façade terrace, 24 The Goffs is a handsome period family home offering more than 2.000 sq. Ft. Of sensitively extended accommodation arranged over four floors. Retained character features include large sash windows, high ceilings with ornate cornicing and a wealth of exposed wooden flooring throughout.

"Configured to provide an ideal family and entertaining space, the ground floor accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall and comprises a sitting room with a front aspect bay window and a fireplace, and a well-proportioned kitchen with a range of wall and base units including a large central island with breakfast bar, double Belfast sink and modern integrated appliances.

"Adjacent is an orangery-style conservatory with French doors to the garden and a well-proportioned office opening into a fitted utility room with en suite cloakroom. The property also benefits from a cellar, suitable for a variety of uses.”

The property has been listed with the help of Strutt & Parker

