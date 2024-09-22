On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £800,000.

The listing states: “Elegant, grandeur and versatile is this Edwardian semi detached residence in the exclusive Meads Village area of Eastbourne.

"Accommodation spanning four floors and arranged as a six bedroom house with three reception rooms but could also suit co-living families with the prospect of two individual units whereby the top floor could be a self contained maisonette with a private entrance accessed via a staircase to the rear of the building.

"The property has been much improved and viewing comes highly advised to appreciate the balance of period features and modern touches. The vendors are currently suited so could accommodate a swift completion.”

The property has been listed with the help of Town Property, Town Flats & Town Rentals.

1 . Meads Street, Eastbourne Meads Street, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Meads Street, Eastbourne Meads Street, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Meads Street, Eastbourne Meads Street, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Meads Street, Eastbourne Meads Street, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla