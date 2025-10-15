Public notices and planning applications for Lewes and Wealden, October 16, 2025

The following planning applications have been submitted to Lewes District Council and Wealden District Council.

For more information about the planning applications visit planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk or planning.wealden.gov.uk. You can keep up-to-date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Alciston

SDNP/25/04021/LIS: Greywethers The Village. Replacement of 3 existing steel windows and associated internal secondary double glazing.

There is an application for Tesco in North Street, Hailsham, to allow alternative car park measures to be implemented at the store. Photo: Google Street View

Alfriston

SDNP/25/03966/TPO: 6 The Broadway. T1 - Ash tree. Prune back to previous pruning points as part of ongoing pruning scheme.

SDNP/25/03973/TCA: The Vicarage Sloe Lane. T1 - Golden Macrocarpa - fell to ground level - infected with Seridium cardinale fungus. T2 - Gleditsia - prune back canopy over neighbouring conservatory by up to 3 metres to growth points.

SDNP/25/03909/LIS: 11 North Street. Internal Alterations.

SDNP/25/03927/FUL: Frog Firle House Whiteway. Change of use of ‘cycle storage’ to studio flat for mixed use of residential and holiday let use (retrospective).

Barcombe

LW/25/0566: Church Cottage Spithurst Road. Replacement of existing mock pitched roof on single-story side extension with flat roof, removal of rear flue, installation of new permeable paving and alterations to fenestration.

Crowborough

WD/2025/2125/F: Marigolds, Western Road. Formation of a new permeable driveway and vehicular access (class C road) and retaining walls.

TM/2025/0234/TPO: Rotherfield Lodge, Beacon Road. Fell to ground level one conifer within tree preservation order (Crowborough) no 33, 1980.

WD/2025/2210/FA: Autumn Hill, St John’s Road. Variation of condition 2 of WD/2024/0756/F (proposed two-storey side extension, single storey front porch extension, new garage barn outbuilding, and extended raised timber decking in the rear garden) to allow for a reduction in footprint and height of outbuilding and a minor relocation of front drive. Raise timber decking and amendments to landscape.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/03915/DCOND: Long Barn Common Lane. Discharge of condition 5 (Ecosystems Timetable) relating to approval SDNP/24/01794/HOUS.

SDNP/25/03782/FUL: Garden Pride Garden Centre Common Lane. Installation of solar panels to the roofs of Garden Centre.

SDNP/25/03454/HOUS: 18 South Street. Erection of attached double garage to replace existing double car port.

SDNP/25/03929/APNW: Beacon Farm Field East of Lodge Lane Lodge Lane. Rasing of land between 0.72m and 1.85m using sub soil, chalk and brick rubble to create a level area for the erection of an agricultural storage barn.

SDNP/25/03928/APNB: Beacon Farm Field East of Lodge Lane Lodge Lane. Erection of an agricultural storage barn.

Forest Row

WD/2025/2186/LDE: Land adjacent to Woodside, North Hall Lane. Light industrial use (including storage, maintenance and processing of materials, plant and equipment, and timber products used for and resulting from a landscape contractor’s business).

Hailsham

WD/2025/2268/F: 8 Kite Way. Single storey rear extension.

WD/2025/2251/LDP: Claymore, 16 St Wilfrids Green. Conversion of an integral domestic garage into a bedroom with en-suite shower and insertion of window.

WD/2025/2189/LDP: 17 Ersham Road. Change of use of one room for sports massage therapy.

WD/2025/2124/FA: Tesco Stores Limited, North Street. Variation of condition to allow alternative car park measures to be implemented at the store.

Kingston

SDNP/25/03794/LIS: Hyde Manor East The Street. Replacement of 1no rear and 1no side windows.

Lewes

SDNP/25/03453/DCOND: 187 High Street. Discharge of Condition 8 (Part A - elevations of proposed replacement basement hatch and part B - elevations and sections of replacement windows) related to Planning Approval SDNP/24/02132/LIS.

SDNP/25/03711/HOUS: 1 Rotten Row. Conversion of studio and workshop to create a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and covered link to main property.

SDNP/25/03680/DCOND: Liquid Studio St Andrews Lane. Discharge of Conditions 3 (schedule of external materials finishes), 4 (final specification of tiling materials) related to Planning Approval SDNP/24/02356/FUL.

SDNP/25/03735/HOUS: St Annes Lodge, The Studio Rotten Row. Enlargement of existing studio flat by creating a dormer on the west roof slope, relocation of entrance door and new access staircase, 3no. conservation type roof windows and photovoltaic panels on the east roof slope.

SDNP/25/03757/LIS: Priory Lodge Southover High Street. Relocation of kitchen and dining room to original location and creation of library in old kitchen space.

SDNP/25/03840/TCA: 14 The Avenue. Lime (T1) - Crown reduce by 3 meters on all aspects back to previous points Lime (T2) - Crown reduce by 3 meters on all aspects back to previous points.

SDNP/25/03861/TPO: Clevedown Barons Down Road. T1 - Maple - Reduce north aspect of crown by approx. 2m to provide adequate clearance between crown tips and exterior property wall and roof line T2 - Beech - Reduce east aspect of crown by approx. 2m to provide adequate clearance between crown tips and exterior property wall and roof line T3 - Lime - Remove all dead and dying sections of crown, reduce and shape east aspect of crown by up to 2.5m to balance T4 - Twin stemmed Ash - In decline, infected with ash dieback fungus, fell to ground level to eliminate risk of injury or damage to adjacent person or property in the event of limb or stem failure T5 - Weeping Ash - In decline, infected with ash dieback fungus, fell to ground level to eliminate risk of injury or damage to adjacent person or property in the event of limb or stem failure

SDNP/25/03881/HOUS: 13 Horsfield Road. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/25/03839/LIS: 22A High Street. Internal alterations to the ground floor fixtures and fittings to convert the former cafe into a shop.

SDNP/25/03838/DCOND: High Elms Filling Station Brighton Road. Discharge of conditions 5 (Detailed Drainage Scheme) and 8 (External Materials) relating to approval SDNP/24/04860/FUL.

SDNP/25/03830/DCOND: 16 Firle Crescent. Discharge of condition 7 (Details of Ecosystem Measures) relating to approval SDNP/25/01171/HOUS.

Maresfield

WD/2025/2049/F: White Gates, High Street. Single storey infill extension, part first floor front extension and associated changes to materials and fenestration.

WD/2025/2075/F: Woodstock, The Drive. New detached garage, removal and re-building of existing garage roof incorporating gable side elevations, existing garage to become an annexe to the main dwelling and reinstatement of the existing rear vehicular access, alterations and additions to the main dwelling.

Newhaven

LW/25/0557: Land Adjacent To Barley Cottage Ringmer Road. Outline application with all matters reserved, except Access for erection of 2.no self-build dwellings.

Piddinghoe

SDNP/25/03908/DCOND: 1 Harping Hill. Dischange of condition 5 (Schedule of works) relating to approval SDNP/25/02897/LIS.

Ringmer

LW/25/0545: 4 Springett Avenue. Removal of existing detached garage, erection of two-storey side/rear extension and alterations to fenestration at rear elevation.

LW/25/0513: Downside Gote Lane. Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) in relation to approval LW/23/0441 to increase size of side extension at ground and first floor level, increase pitch/height of the roof on rear extension - AMENDED PLANS.

Seaford

TW/25/0088/TPO: Cuckmere Cottage Chyngton Lane. T1 – Sycamore Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T2 – Sycamore Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T3 – Poplar Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T4 – Poplar Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T5 – Poplar Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe.

Streat

LW/25/0404: Middleton Common Farm Middleton Common Lane. Section 73a retrospective application for a log cabin.

Uckfield

WD/2025/2001/F: Cringleford, Five Ash Down. First floor rear addition.

WD/2025/2295/F: 7 Castle Way, Ridgewood. Internal alterations and erection of rear dormer.