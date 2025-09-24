Public notices and planning applications for Lewes and Wealden, September 24, 2025

The following planning applications have been submitted to Lewes District Council and Wealden District Council.

For more information about the planning applications visit planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk or planning.wealden.gov.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Chiddingly

WD/2025/2082/P04: Orchard Farm, Scrapers Hill. Change of use of a building and land within its curtilage from an agricultural use to a use falling within class c3 (dwellinghouse), together with building operations reasonably necessary to convert the building.

WD/2025/2042/F: Latchetts Cottage, Highlands Lane. First floor rear addition.

Cooksbridge

LW/25/0533: Myrtle Cottage Cooksbridge Road. Erection of single-storey side extension and 2 rear dormers.

Forest Row

WD/2025/2087/PO: Former Ashdown House School, Forest Row. Discharge of section 106 agreement dated 8th June 2007 attached to planning permission WD/2006/0854/F (two semi-detached residential units of staff accommodation and the relocation of an existing tennis court).

Hailsham

WD/2025/2027/F: Burfield Academy, Oaklands Way. Installation of new fencing and external solar shades.

WD/2025/1401/MAO: Mulbrooks Farm, Ersham Road. Proposed demolition of existing property and construction of 14 new houses, including new estate roads, parking and associated landscaping.

WD/2025/2092/LDP: 8 Beuzeville Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

Heathfield

WD/2025/2023/F: 2 Woodbine Cottage, Battle Road, Punnetts Town. Private driveway with cross over.

WD/2025/1205/F: Lennox Court, Mutton Hall Hill. Change to ground levels and creation of retaining wall with associated works.

WD/2025/2030/F: Heathfield Towers, Newick Lane. Construction of detached machinery store.

WD/2025/2047/FR: Swife Business Park, Broad Oak. Retrospective application for installation of metal container for use as BOC gas canister collection and return facility.

Herstmonceux

WD/2025/2076/F: Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre, Hailsham Road. Full planning application for the partial hedge removal and erection of a fire escape gate and pathway to serve the Herstmonceux integrative health centre.

Herons Ghyll

WD/2025/1914/F: Barnsgate Manor Vineyards, Uckfield Road. Ground-mounted solar PV array of 152 panels in 6 rows 1.05m high to serve all buildings.

Lewes

SDNP/25/03610/LIS: Radical Living, 22A High Street. Installation of new shopfront signage to replace existing signs.

SDNP/25/03646/FUL: 52 Southover High Street. Change of use of existing museum store building (Use Class F1(c) to a music/creative arts studio (use class E (c)(iii) with fenestration and internal alterations and retrospective permission for new internal services.

Polegate

WD/2025/2078/F: The Horse And Groom, 1 High Street. Formation of new steps to bar entrance, replacement doorset to rear elevation, installation of new paving beds and festoon lighting to garden, removal of 2 planting beds and infilling with paving. Removal of 4 parking spaces adjacent to main entrance and addition of 1 disabled parking space.

WD/2025/2131/LDP: 37 Greenleaf Gardens. Loft conversion with rear dormer extension, insertion of three front rooflights, new side window.

Ringmer

LW/25/0544/CD: Land East Of Uckfield Road (A26). Discharge of Conditions 15 (Surface Water Drainage) and 16 (Drainage Management and Maintenance) in relation to the approval of LW/22/0254.

Seaford

LW/25/0541: 24 Downsview Road. Replacement of existing conservatory with single and two-storey rear extensions, erection of detached single-storey outbuilding at the back garden, replacement of existing front porch, extension of drop kerb, associated hard/soft landscaping and alterations to fenestration.

LW/25/0539: 9 Mallett Close. Installation of fibre cement cladding over existing brickwork to front and rear elevations.

LW/25/0536: The Shore 7 Dane Road. Removal of Conditions: 2 (Materials), 5 (Archaeology) and 6 (CEMP), as deemed irrelevant to the Change of Use application, and rewording of Condition 4 (Asbestos) in relation to approval LW/25/0420.

South Chailey

LW/25/0484: Former Hamsey Brickworks South Road South Common. Erection of 12 residential dwellings (Use Class C3) with associated access, landscaping, parking, and infrastructure works.

Uckfield

WD/2025/2006/LDB: Garage Block At Sheffield Park House, Sheffield Park. Rebuilding of partially collapsed brick archway leading to garage block following impact damage from delivery vehicle.

Wivelsfield Green

LW/25/0527: Land south of South Road. Erection of up to 100 dwellings (including 40% affordable housing), provision of vehicular and pedestrian access, public open space and other associated infrastructure provision with all matters reserved except for access.