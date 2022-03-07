Light refreshments and a glass of fizz are on offer at Hale Lodge, in Fitzalan Road, on Saturday, March 12, from 11am to 3pm.

Show apartments will be open for viewing and a range of moving packages, practical help and downsizing advice will be available.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting visitors to its Hale Lodge development in Littlehampton for a sparkling open day. Picture: Theo Moye

Anne Scherrer, senior marketing manager, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for potential purchasers looking for their dream retirement apartment to see all that Hale Lodge has to offer.

“Our remaining apartments at the lodge have been designed to make life easier and more enjoyable in retirement years and offer security, peace of mind and independent living for our owners, while being surrounded by a friendly, new community.”

The development, near the heart of town, has one and two-bedroom apartments, specially designed for the over-60s looking for an active and independent lifestyle.

Also in the news: Morrisons donates bundle of books to Littlehampton school

As with all Churchill Retirement Living developments, owners have the benefits of a communal Lounge, guest suite, lodge manager and 24-hour emergency call alarm service.

To book a place at the opne day, call 01903 863739 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk

Churchill Retirement Living specialises in purpose-built, self-contained apartments within a single block, sold with a lease containing an age restriction which ensures only people of 60 years or over, or those over this age with a partner of at least 55, can live in them.