Rare bungalow-only development launched in Yapton
New build bungalow developments are almost unheard of in the South East. Linwood Park, just launched by Sims Williams and Amiri Homes, is a rare exception: a curated collection of ten high-spec bungalows in Fontwell Village in the heart of West Sussex.
Nestled off Arundel Road, Linwood Park offers a range of two and three-bedroom bungalows, each thoughtfully designed for effortless living, combining elegant style with eco-
living features. Prices start from £650,000, with reservations opening during the launch.
“Bungalow-only developments of this quality are few and far between,” said Richard Moores, Director at Sims Williams. “Linwood Park blends luxurious interiors, sustainable design, and an enviable countryside setting; ideal for downsizers, retirees, and those seeking a refined yet relaxed lifestyle.”
Think:
- Single-storey living, reimagined for downsizers and design-lovers alike
- Eco-conscious construction with premium finishes
- A quiet, rural setting with serious lifestyle appeal
Each home at Linwood Park has been crafted with Amiri Homes’ signature attention to detail and commitment to quality. Expect underfloor heating, air source heat pumps, Bosch appliances, and EV charging points as standard. Generous private gardens, garages, and open-plan layouts enhance the lifestyle appeal, offering space, light, and seamless flow.
The development is as practical as it is beautiful, with utility rooms, built-in wardrobes, accessible design features, and high-quality finishes throughout. The exteriors marry traditional West Sussex materials, such as flint stone and timber cladding, with contemporary architecture for lasting kerb appeal.
With local demand already high, this is a story that resonates with readers who care about smart design, future-proof homes, and the changing shape of property development. We’re already seeing some second viewings booked this week, early offers coming in, and a lot of buzz around the development.