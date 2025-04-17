Rare opportunity to buy charming flint cottage in picturesque old Arundel

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:22 BST
A charming flint cottage in a picturesque position with views of Arundel Cathedral has come on the market chain free.

The property in Mount Pleasant is Grade II listed and estate agent Glyn Jones says this is a rare opportunity to acquire such a property in the old part of the town.

The property, priced £475,000, boasts a beautifully-maintained interior with accommodation arranged over three floors.

There is a cosy lounge at the front, with fireplace and sash window. Thanks to an extension at the rear, the cottage opens out to a spacious kitchen / dining area with a lantern to bring in the light.

The fitted kitchen has a range-style cooker and there is the benefit of a utility room and shower room beyond.

The two double bedrooms offer pretty views, adding to the sense of tranquillity and charm. There is also a bathroom on the first floor.

Step outside and discover the pretty communal gardens at the front, as well as a private front courtyard, the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a glass of wine in the afternoon sun.

This charming flint cottage is in a picturesque position with views of Arundel Cathedral

Mount Pleasant, Arundel

This charming flint cottage is in a picturesque position with views of Arundel Cathedral Photo: Zoopla

There is a cosy lounge at the front, with fireplace and sash window

Mount Pleasant, Arundel

There is a cosy lounge at the front, with fireplace and sash window Photo: Zoopla

The entrance hall leads into the cosy living room

Mount Pleasant, Arundel

The entrance hall leads into the cosy living room Photo: Zoopla

The extension to the rear has met modern needs

Mount Pleasant, Arundel

The extension to the rear has met modern needs Photo: Zoopla

