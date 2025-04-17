Rare opportunity to buy charming flint cottage in picturesque old Arundel

The property in Mount Pleasant is Grade II listed and estate agent Glyn Jones says this is a rare opportunity to acquire such a property in the old part of the town.

The property, priced £475,000, boasts a beautifully-maintained interior with accommodation arranged over three floors.

There is a cosy lounge at the front, with fireplace and sash window. Thanks to an extension at the rear, the cottage opens out to a spacious kitchen / dining area with a lantern to bring in the light.

The fitted kitchen has a range-style cooker and there is the benefit of a utility room and shower room beyond.

The two double bedrooms offer pretty views, adding to the sense of tranquillity and charm. There is also a bathroom on the first floor.

Step outside and discover the pretty communal gardens at the front, as well as a private front courtyard, the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a glass of wine in the afternoon sun.

